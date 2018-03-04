Ducks move into 3rd in Pacific with 6-3 rout of Blackhawks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jakob Silfverberg and Corey Perry each scored twice and the Anaheim Ducks earned points at home for the eighth game in a row, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday.

Rickard Rakell scored for the third straight game, Marcus Pettersson had his first career goal, and John Gibson made 37 saves. The Ducks moved into third place in the Pacific Division, a point ahead of Los Angeles. They improved to 6-0-2 in their last eight games at home and 6-1-1 in their last eight overall. Ryan Getzlaf had three assists.

Nick Schmaltz had two goals, and Tomas Jurco scored for the Blackhawks. They are 1-7-1 in their last eight road games. Anton Forsberg gave up four goals on 21 shots before getting pulled midway through the second period, and Jean-Francois Berube made eight saves in relief.

The Ducks needed just 2:23 to take the lead on Rakell's fifth goal in three games. Rakell is on his third goals streak of at least three games this season. He had goals in a career-high six-game run Dec. 21-Jan. 2 and another three straight Feb. 3-6.

Perry made it 2-0 at 6:14, whirling around and firing a powerful wrist shot into the top netting from close range.

Pettersson, appearing in his eighth NHL game, put the Ducks up 3-0 at 2:09 of the second with a long wobbly shot through traffic. It was also the first goal in North America for the 21-year-old from Skelleftea, Sweden, as Pettersson never scored in 44 games for San Diego of the American Hockey League this season.

Silfverberg made it 4-0 at 6:39.

Jurco got the Blackhawks on the board at 14:59 of the second, and Schmaltz trimmed the deficit to 4-2 1:07 into the third.

Silfverberg restored breathing room at 5-2 with his second goal with 13 minutes to play.

Perry picked up his second with 5:19 remaining for a 6-2 lead.

Schmaltz had his third multi-goal game of the season at 17:32.

NOTES: Getzlaf, who missed the 6-5 shootout loss to Edmonton on Friday with the flu, has two goals and eight assists in his last five games. ... Derek Grant and Andrew Cogliano each had two assists.

UP NEXT

Blackhawk: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

