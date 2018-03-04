Expansion Los Angeles FC beats Seattle 1-0 in opener

SEATTLE — Diego Rossi scored in the 11th minute off a pass from Carlos Vela and expansion Los Angeles FC beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Sunday in the opener for both teams.

Major League Soccer's 23rd franchise got off to a sterling start in coach Bob Bradley's first league match since 2006. Rossi, who turns 20 on Monday, showed his scoring skill by one-timing the pass from Vela 20 yards from goal and curling a shot past Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei. It was a stunning strike, topped only by LAFC playing the final 79 minutes without giving up an equalizer.

Tyler Miller, a former backup goalkeeper in Seattle and Los Angeles' first pick in the expansion draft, made several key stops, including deflections of shots by Nouhou Tolo in the first half and a header by Cristian Roldan midway through the second half.

WHITECAPS 2, IMPACT 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Seventeen-year-old Alphonso Davies scored his first career Major League Soccer goal and set up another by striker Kei Kamara in Vancouver victory over Montreal in the opener for both teams.

Davies, who doesn't turn 18 until November but is already in his third season with the Whitecaps, scored in the 70th minute off a pass from Cristian Techera. Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush got his fingers on the ball, but it rolled into the net.