France plays to 1-1 draw with the US in the SheBelieves Cup
Eugenie Le Sommer scored just before halftime and France finished with a 1-1 draw against the U.S. women's national team on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena.
Mallory Pugh had put the United States in front in the 35th minute with her ninth international goal. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made a pair of big saves with France pressing late in the game.
The United States, the top-ranked team in the world, was coming off a 1-0 victory over Germany in the tournament opener in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.
