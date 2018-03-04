Hirscher leads slalom after 1st run, closes in on WCup title
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Marcel Hirscher took a commanding lead in the first run of a men's World Cup slalom on Sunday.
With a win, the Austrian will secure this season's slalom title with a race to spare, and all but lock up his seventh overall World Cup title.
Hirscher timed 52.26 seconds on the Podkoren course to lead his Norwegian rival Henrik Kristoffersen by 0.82. Olympic slalom champion Andre Myhrer of Sweden was 0.99 behind in third while the rest of the field had to make up at least 1.2 seconds on Hirscher in the second run.
Hirscher won a giant slalom on the same course to win the season-long title in that discipline on Saturday.
