Italians Goggia, Delago lead WC combined event after super-G
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia posted the fastest time in the super-G portion of a women's World Cup Alpine combined event on Sunday.
Goggia timed 1 minute, 3.70 seconds to lead her Italian teammate Nicol Delago by 0.24, and third-place Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway by 0.49.
Slalom specialist Wendy Holdener was 1.14 seconds behind in seventh, a deficit the Swiss skier could possibly make up in the slalom portion later Sunday.
Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was 1.53 seconds off the lead in 17th.
It is the second and last combined event of the season. Having won the first event in January, Holdener was a strong
