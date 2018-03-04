OHL Roundup: Garreffa scores OT winner as Rangers topple Storm 5-4

GUELPH, Ont. — Joseph Garreffa scored 2:56 into overtime to lift the Kitchener Rangers to a 5-4 win over the Guelph Storm on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Adam Mascherin scored twice and assisted on both Garreffa's winner and Connor Bunnaman's tying goal with 50 seconds left in the third period. Logan Stanley also scored for Kitchener (40-19-2).

Isaac Ratcliffe, Cedric Ralph and Liam Hawel scored third-period goals for the Storm (28-25-8) to go ahead 4-2. Nate Schnarr had the game's opening goal 38 seconds into the second period.

Rangers goaltender Luke Richardson stopped 37 shots. Guelph's Anthony Popovich made 30 saves.

Kitchener failed to score on two chances with the man advantage. The Storm were 2 for 5 on the power play.

---

STEELHEADS 7 OTTERS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Tippett scored three goals and set up another as the Steelheads downed Erie.

Cole Carter, Michael McLeod, Michael Little and Nicolas Hague also scored for Mississauga (29-30-3).

Maxim Golod and Hayden Fowler found the back of the net for the Otters (21-32-10).

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 SPITFIRES 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Rasmus Sandin scored twice as the Greyhounds beat Windsor.

Jack Kopacka, Keeghan Howdeshell and Ryan Roth also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (52-6-4).

Luke Boka and Lev Starikov scored for the Spitfires (29-28-5).

---

ICEDOGS 4 PETES 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ben Jones's goal late in the second period stood as the winner as the IceDogs defeated Peterborough.

Bradey Johnson, Oliver Castleman and Sam Miletic also scored for Niagara (29-23-10).

Logan DeNoble had both goals for the Petes (22-34-6).

Niagara's William Lochead was given a match penalty for cross checking at 20:00 of the second period.

---

FRONTENACS 4 BATTALION 3 (SO)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Cliff Pu and Jason Robertson scored in the shootout to lift Kingston over the Battalion.

Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and Robertson added the other regulation-time goal for the Frontenacs (33-20-9).

Brandon Coe, Justin Brazeau and Jesse Saban scored for North Bay (28-25-10).

---

KNIGHTS 7 67'S 5

OTTAWA — Alex Formenton had the eventaul winner 13:56 into the third period, leading London past the 67's.

Tim Fallowfield, Billy Moskal, Alec Regula, Evan Bouchard, Sergey Popov and Cole Tymkin also scored for the Knights (35-23-4).

Seva Losev, Mitchell Hoelscher, Travis Barron, Austen Keating and Jacob Cascagnette supplied the offence for Ottawa (28-26-8).

Despite the loss, the 67's clinched a playoff spot.

---

STING 5 ATTACK 4 (OT)

SARNIA, Ont. — Jordan Kyrou scored 17 second into overtime to lift the Sting over Owen Sound.

Jonathan Ang, Cam Dineen, Jamieson Rees and Jordan Ernst scored in regulation for Sarnia (43-15-5).

Jonah Gadjovich, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Maksim Sushko and Ethan Szypula replied for the Attack (32-22-8).

---

SPIRIT 5 WOLVES 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Coskey struck twice as the Spirit defeated Sudbury.

Blade Jenkins's power-play goal with 10 seconds left in the first was the eventual winner for Saginaw (28-26-8), while Ryan Stepien and Damien Giroux also scored.

Drake Pilon had both goals for the Wolves (15-38-9).

---