Predators beat Avalanche 4-3 in OT for 8th straight victory

DENVER — Filip Forsberg scored at 1:07 of overtime and the Nashville Predators matched the franchise record with their eighth straight victory, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Sunday.

Nashville has won nine in a row against Colorado, including three this season.

Nashville's Ryan Ellis tied it with 1:06 left in regulation with goalie Pekka Rinne off for an extra attacker. Austin Watson and Kyle Turris also scored, and Rinne made 22 saves.

Nikita Zadarov, Matt Nieto and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.

DUCKS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg and Corey Perry each scored twice and Anaheim earned points at home for the eighth game in a row, beating Chicago.

Rickard Rakell scored for the third straight game, Marcus Pettersson had his first career goal, and John Gibson made 37 saves. The Ducks moved into third place in the Pacific Division, a point ahead of Los Angeles. They improved to 6-0-2 in their last eight games at home and 6-1-1 in their last eight overall.

Nick Schmaltz had two goals, and Tomas Jurco scored for the Blackhawks. They are 1-7-1 in their last eight road games. Anton Forsberg gave up four goals on 21 shots before getting pulled midway through the second period, and Jean-Francois Berube made eight saves in relief.

PANTHERS 4, FLYERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, Roberto Luongo made 39 saves and Florida beat Philadelphia for its season-best sixth straight victory — all at home.

Aleksander Barkov scored his 25th goal of the season and had an assist, and Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal. The Panthers are in the final Eastern Conference playoff position.