Saturday's Games
NHL
Boston 2 Montreal 1 (OT)
Arizona 2 Ottawa 1
Washington 5 Toronto 2
N.Y. Rangers 3 Edmonton 2
Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 6 (SO)
Dallas 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Chicago 5 Los Angeles 3
Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Manitoba 5 Iowa 4 (OT)
Laval 5 Syracuse 4 (OT)
Rochester 4 Toronto 1
Bridgeport 4 Belleville 2
Providence 6 Hartford 2
Rockford 3 WB/Scranton 0
Hershey 3 Utica 0
Milwaukee 4 Grand Rapids 1
Charlotte 3 Springfield 2 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 4 Binghamton 0
Chicago 4 Texas 1
Bakersfield 6 Stockton 4
---
NBA
Orlando 107 Memphis 100
Denver 126 Cleveland 117
Miami 105 Detroit 96
Houston 123 Boston 120
L.A. Lakers 116 San Antonio 112
Portland 108 Oklahoma City 100
Utah 98 Sacramento 91
---
MLS
Columbus 2 Toronto FC 0
Houston 4 Atlanta United FC 0
Philadelphia 2 New England 0
D.C. United 1 Orlando City 1
Real Salt Lake 1 FC Dallas 1
San Jose 3 Minnesota United 2
---
NLL
Georgia 12 Toronto 7
Saskatchewan 16 Vancouver 10
Colorado 8 Buffalo 7
---