Spanish club Levante fires coach Juan Lopez Muniz
MADRID — Levante says it has fired coach Juan Lopez Muniz following a 1-1 draw with Espanyol that left it in danger of falling into the relegation zone.
The club said reserve team coach Paco Lopez will take over until the end of the season.
Levante is one point above the drop zone after 15 rounds without a win.
Levante was leading 1-0 on Sunday until Leo Baptistao equalized in stoppage time.
