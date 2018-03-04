Wallace scores four tries, Wolfpack bounce back from loss to down Lions
SALFORD, England — Blake Wallace scored four tries as the Toronto Wolfpack bounced back from a lopsided loss last week to down the Swinton Lions 52-12 on Sunday in Betfred Championship rugby action.
The Wolfpack fell 47-16 to the London Broncos last week for their first loss since earning promotion to the second tier rugby league.
Jake Butler-Fleming had two tries for Toronto (3-1-1) in Sunday's win. Jonny Pownall, Quentin Laulu-Togagae and Andy Ackers had the others.
Mike Butt and Luke Waterworth scored tries for Swinton (0-4).
Toronto plays the Sheffield Eagles next Sunday.
