Canadians Tardi, Jones both 2-1 through two days at world junior curling championship

ABERDEEN, Scotland — Canadian skip Tyler Tardi is 2-1 at the world junior curling championship after falling 6-5 to Scotland on Sunday.

Canada led by one going into the final end, but Scotland's Ross Whyte scored a deuce for the win and a 3-0 record to sit atop the standings.

Tardi and his rink from Langley, B.C. — including third Sterling Middleton, second Jordan Tardi, lead Zachary Curtis and alternate Jacques Gauthier — began Sunday with a 7-3 win over Sweden after downing Switzerland by the same score in their tournament opener.

Tardi's next draw is Monday against American Andrew Stopera (3-0).

Canada's Kaitlyn Jones also has a 2-1 record on the women's side after suffering her first loss on Sunday.

Her Halifax rink of third Kristin Clarke, second Karlee Burgess, lead Lindsey Burgess and alternate Lauren Lenentine were defeated by Scotland's Rebecca Morrison 8-4 after opening with wins on Saturday against China and Turkey.

Jones next draw in Monday against Madison Bear of the United States (2-1).