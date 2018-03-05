MacKinnon, Laine, Barkov named NHL's 3 stars of the week

NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon, Winnipeg Jets right-wing Patrik Laine and Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

MacKinnon led the NHL in goals with 11 points (five goals, six assists) as the Avalanche went 3-0-1 last week and moved within one point of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Laine recorded four goals and three assists in three games to lift the Jets to a pair of victories.