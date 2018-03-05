Oscar Klefbom lifts Edmonton Oilers to 4-3 overtime win vs. Arizona Coyotes

EDMONTON — Oscar Klefbom's first goal in 34 games came in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

It was Klefbom's first goal since Dec. 9.

Jujhar Khaira, Milan Lucic and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers (28-34-4) who snapped a three-game losing skid.

Jason Demers, Christian Dvorak and Niklas Hjalmarsson replied for the Coyotes (20-34-11) who had a two-game winning streak come to an end.

Arizona got a bit of a break to get the game's first goal three-and-a-half minutes into the first period when a Demers passing attempt went off defender Kris Russell's heel and caromed past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

Khaira's short-handed goal tied it 1-1 eight minutes into the game. He followed up a Ryan Strome shot and tapped the rebound past Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper.

The Oilers took the lead with 6:39 remaining in the first when Lucic scored on a slap shot, his first goal since Dec. 23 — a goalless streak that lasted 29 games.

Edmonton made it 3-1 with a power-play goal with three minutes to play in the first when Puljujarvi picked the top corner for his 11th of the season.

There was no scoring in the second period.

The Coyotes pulled back within a goal just past the midpoint of the third period after an Edmonton giveaway allowed Dvorak to tuck in the puck from the doorstep.

Arizona tied the game with 4:39 left in the third as Hjalmarsson scored during a mad scramble to send the game to extra time, his first goal in 70 games, dating back to Jan. 8, 2017.

The Coyotes remain on the road for their next game in Vancouver on Wednesday. The Oilers are off until Thursday, when they play host to the New York Islanders.