PAOK punishment threatens Greek title hopes
ATHENS, Greece — A sports court in Greece has punished league title contender PAOK for match violence, deducting three points from its tally and ordering the northern club to play its next two home matches without fans.
A Feb. 25 match between PAOK and Olympiakos was
The court on Monday awarded the match to Olympiakos. The ruling was not immediately implemented because PAOK has the right to appeal.
PAOK and AEK Athens are fighting to break the dominance of Olympiakos which has lost only two championships in the last 21 years.
AEK leads the standings with 54 points, followed by PAOK on 52 and Olympiakos on 47.
