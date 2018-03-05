Sports

Sliding Blues lose Bouwmeester for season, Upshall 4 weeks

St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester shoots during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in St. Louis. The Sharks won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS — The free-falling St. Louis Blues will be without defenceman Jay Bouwmeester for the rest of the season with a left hip injury.

General manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester will be sidelined four to six months and that forward Scottie Upshall will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering a knee injury.

St. Louis has lost eight of its past 10 games to fall out of the top three in the Central Division and out of a playoff position entirely in the Western Conference.

The 34-year-old Bouwmeester has only dressed in 35 games this season and has two goals and five assists. But he was averaging 20 minutes a game when in the lineup, ice time the Blues will have to make up for.

Upshall, who injured a knee Saturday against Dallas, has seven goals and 11 assists in 61 games.

