Brendan Leipsic stars in overtime as Canucks down Islanders 4-3

VANCOUVER — Brendan Leipsic scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday.

Jake Virtanen and Darren Archibald, on a penalty shot, also scored as Vancouver (25-32-9) snapped a three-game losing streak. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots.

Josh Bailey, John Tavares and Jordan Eberle scored for New York (29-29-9), which lost a season-worst seventh straight game. The Islanders remain five points behind Columbus for the second wild card into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jaroslav Halak made 19 saves for the Isle.

The game featured rookie sensation, and Coquitlam, B.C., native, Matthew Barzal making his first appearance in Vancouver. It also marked a meeting between Barzal and fellow Calder Trophy contender Brock Boeser.

Boeser suffered a injury in the final seconds of regulation and was helped to the locker-room. He fell into the boards in front of the Canucks bench and laid on the ice for several minutes before getting up.

Barzal, who had two assists Monday, leads the rookie scoring race with 69 points, while Boeser trails with 29 goals and 55 points.

With a 9-2 shot advantage midway through the first, the Islanders scored first. Makstrom stopped Nick Leddy's tipped blue-line slap shot, but the rebound went right to Bailey who slipped it under the Vancouver goalie's pad.

Tavares's goal three minutes into the second was a stunningly accurate shot from the bottom of the face-off circle. The goal came on a beauty touch pass from Thomas Hickey through his legs after getting the puck from Barzal.

The Canucks tied it with two goals 1:49 apart late in the second. After two trips to the penalty box, Leipsic made amends with his first goal as a Vancouver Canuck. Bo Horvat, controlling the puck behind the net, dished to Virtanen who found Leipsic to make it 2-1.

Archibald tied the game and sent the crowd into a frenzy when he converted a penalty shot by wristing it over Halak's stick.

Vancouver pulled ahead with nine minutes to go. An Islanders turnover in the Vancouver zone sprung Leipsic with Virtanen trailing him on a 2-on-1. Virtanen went 5-hole on Halak for his eighth of the season.