Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy out with sprained left MCL
BOSTON — The Bruins say rookie
General manager Don Sweeney said on Tuesday that McAvoy will be evaluated in four weeks. He suffered the injury on Saturday in the opening shift of Boston's 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.
McAvoy has appeared in 59 games,
It is the latest key injury in a week for Boston.
Forward Patrice Bergeron is also recovering from a fractured right foot.
The Bruins are second in the Atlantic Division. They host Detroit on Tuesday night.
