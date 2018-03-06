Chicago Bears put transition tag on DB Kyle Fuller
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have placed the transition tag on veteran defensive back Kyle Fuller, giving them a chance to match any offer he might receive in free agency.
The 26-year-old Fuller is considered a key player for Chicago's
Fuller can sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Bears get a chance to match it and they are expected to seek a multiyear deal. The team gets no compensation if they choose not to match.
Chicago hasn't used a transition tag since 2001, when it was used on defensive lineman Bryan Robinson.
