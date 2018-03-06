Diamondbacks bringing back the bullpen cart

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back the bullpen cart.

The Diamondbacks announced Tuesday that the team will use an OnTrac bullpen cart to transport relief pitchers from both bullpens at Chase Field prior to entering a game.

The last known use of a motorized vehicle in Major League Baseball was in 1995, when the Milwaukee Brewers used a motorcycle with a sidecar. Mike Fetters, Arizona's bullpen coach, was the closer for the Brewers that season.