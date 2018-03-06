Flames goalie Mike Smith practices for 1st time in a month
A
A
Share via Email
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith is encouraged but says it's premature to determine when he'll be cleared to play after practicing with the team for the first time in nearly a month since sustaining a lower body injury.
Smith called practicing "a step in the right direction," while adding he wants to see how his body reacts. As for providing a timetable for his return, Smith said: "Your guess is as good as mine."
Smith spoke after
He's been out since being hurt in the final seconds of a 3-2 win at the New York Islanders on Feb. 11.
The 12-year veteran has a 23-16-6 record in his first season with Calgary since being acquired in a trade with Arizona in June.
The Flames have slipped out of playoff contention by going 3-6-2 and allowing 40 goals in 11 games since Smith was hurt. Calgary began the day 11th in the Western Conference standings with 74 points, and just three behind the eighth-place Los Angeles Kings.
___
More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Costly night out: Drunk man who mistakenly took $1,600 Uber ride seeks donations
-
Arsonist on the loose in Nova Scotia as several homes destroyed by fire
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Halifax police calling case of missing Dartmouth woman suspicious