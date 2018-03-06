Sports

Guardiola accuses FA head of ignorance over Catalan ribbon

Manchester City soccer team manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the press conference in Manchester, England, Tuesday March 6, 2018. Manchester City play Basel in a Champions League clash upcoming Wednesday. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Martin Glenn's "extraordinary" comments about the wearing of a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan politicians demonstrated the FA chief executive's ignorance of the subject.

Guardiola says he got the impression that Glenn "didn't understand what the yellow ribbon means. It is simple like that. He made a comment that is far away from what it means."

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Glenn said the ribbon was "a political symbol" of Catalan independence that annoyed many Spaniards.

Guardiola said Tuesday that the ribbon is not about independence but support of "four people who are in jail when they didn't do anything to be in jail."

