Gulati replaced by 3 co-chairmen of North American WCup bid

CHICAGO — Organizers of the North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup have reconfigured their leadership group after the election of new U.S. Soccer Federation president.

New USSF President Carlos Cordeiro, Mexican Football Federation President Decio de Maria and Canadian Soccer Association President Steven Reed have become co-chairmen of the bid, Cordeiro said Tuesday.

Sunil Gulati, who had been the sole chairman, will remain a member of the bid committee's board. Gulati served as USSF president for 12 years but decided after the U.S. failed to qualify for this year's World Cup that he would not seek a fourth four-year term.