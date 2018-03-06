Johnson says Britain's World Cup participation in jeopardy
LONDON — Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says Britain may not participate "in the normal way" at this year's World Cup in Russia if Moscow is proven to be behind the unexplained illness of a former spy.
Sergei Skripal and his daughter are in critical condition after collapsing in the English city of Salisbury on Sunday.
Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Britain will have a "robust" response if Russian involvement is proven, including sanctions and other measures.
England's national soccer team has qualified for the tournament, which starts in June.
Johnson says if Russian involvement is proved, "it will be very difficult to imagine that U.K. representation at that event will go ahead in the normal way."
He didn't elaborate.
