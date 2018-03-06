Jon Jay agrees to $3 million, 1-year contract with Royals
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Outfielder Jon Jay agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses.
Jay, who turns 33 on March 15, hit .296 with two homers and 34 RBIs in 141 games last season with the Chicago Cubs, including 13 for 40 (.325) as a pinch hitter.
His deal, announced Tuesday, is a large cut from his $8 million salary last year.
Jay did not commit an error in 141 chances last season and has gone 141 games without an error since April 15, 2016. As a left-handed hitter, he was attractive to the predominantly right-handed-hitting Royals.
Right-hander Jesse Hahn was placed on the 60-day disabled list to open a roster spot. Hahn, acquired from Oakland during the
