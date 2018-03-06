NFL ups salary cap by $10 million to $177.2 million for 2018
NEW YORK — The NFL's salary cap will be $177.2 million, more than $10 million above last season.
Teams must be below that figure when the league season begins on March 14.
While the cap went up from $167 million, it did not surge the way it did the previous year, increasing by nearly $12 million.
The larger increases resulted in great part from the league's broadcast contract revenues.
