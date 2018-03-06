OHL Roundup: Rangers score four unanswered goals to beat Sting 5-2
KITCHENER, Ont. — The Kitchener Rangers scored four unanswered goals in the final 30 minutes en route to a 5-2 win over the Sarnia Sting on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Connor Bunnaman's goal 16 minutes into the second period stood as the winner and Adam Liska, Givani Smith, Rickard Hugg and Nick McHugh also scored for Kitchener (42-19-2).
Jordan Kyrou and Jonathan Ang replied for the Sting (43-16-5).
Rangers goaltender Mario Culina turned away 27 shots while Sarnia's Justin Fazio made 42 saves as Kitchener outshot the Sting 47 to 29.
The Rangers went 0 for 8 on the power play. Sarnia was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.
