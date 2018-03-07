Acadia guard Paloma Anderson named U Sports women's basketball MVP

REGINA — Acadia guard Paloma Anderson has been named U Sports women's basketball player of the year.

The five-foot-one guard from Phoenix led U Sports with 5.5 assists per game and her 52 steals were the most in the Atlantic University Sport conference.

Anderson averaged 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while leading the Axewomen to an 18-2 regular-season record.

Anderson, who was in her final season of eligibility, finishes her career as a two-time AUS MVP, and is the only Acadia player to earn U Sports' top honour.

Winnipeg's Antoinette Miller, Lakehead's Leashja Grant and McGill's Alex Kiss-Rusk were the other finalists.

Other award winners were Regina's Carolina Goncalves as rookie of the year and Carleton's Elizabeth LeBlanc as defensive player of the year. University of Prince Edward Island's Kiera Rigby was the recipient of the Sylvia Sweeny student-athlete community service award and Carleton's Taffe Charles was named coach of the year.