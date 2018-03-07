AP source: Rams trade LB Alec Ogletree to Giants for 2 picks
LOS ANGELES — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade linebacker Alec Ogletree to the New York Giants for two draft picks.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because NFL trades can't be announced until March 14. ESPN first reported the deal.
The NFC West champion Rams also will send a seventh-round pick in 2019 to the Giants along with Ogletree, their defensive captain and last season's leading tackler. Los Angeles gets the Giants' fourth-round and sixth-round picks in the 2018 draft.
Ogletree has spent his entire five-year career with the Rams. He had 95 tackles and two sacks last season.
Ogletree signed a four-year, $42 million extension with the Rams just last October.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
