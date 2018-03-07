AP Sources: Eagles get Michael Bennett from Seattle
The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks, two people familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.
The deal won't be officially announced until the NFL's league year opens next Wednesday. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release the trade information.
Seattle gets wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, while Philadelphia also receives a seventh-round pick.
Bennett had 8
