Australia's David Warner fined for staircase incident
Australia's vice-captain David Warner has been fined 75
Warner pleaded guilty to a level two
Warner was involved in a heated argument with de Kock on a staircase leading to the players' dressing rooms during a break in play. During the confrontation, which was caught on a stadium security camera, Warner had to be restrained by a number of his teammates.
De Kock was also charged with bringing the game into disrepute but is contesting the charge and will have a hearing on Wednesday evening.
