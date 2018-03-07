Sports

Australia's David Warner fined for staircase incident

Australia's David Warner smiles at the end of on the fifth and final of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Monday, March 5, 2018. Australia beat South Africa by 118 runs. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Australia's David Warner smiles at the end of on the fifth and final of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Monday, March 5, 2018. Australia beat South Africa by 118 runs. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Australia's vice-captain David Warner has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee for bringing the game into disrepute following his confrontation with South Africa's Quinton de Kock in a stadium staircase during the first cricket test in Durban.

Warner pleaded guilty to a level two offence and received three demerit points, which means he's free to play in the second test starting on Friday. A level two offence can carry up to four demerit points, which would lead to a ban.

Warner was involved in a heated argument with de Kock on a staircase leading to the players' dressing rooms during a break in play. During the confrontation, which was caught on a stadium security camera, Warner had to be restrained by a number of his teammates.

De Kock was also charged with bringing the game into disrepute but is contesting the charge and will have a hearing on Wednesday evening.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular