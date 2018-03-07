Australian media reports: Arnold to be named Socceroos coach
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian media are reporting that Graham Arnold will take over as the national team's head soccer coach after the World Cup.
Arnold, current coach of A-League champions Sydney FC, will replace Dutchman Bert van Marwijk after the World Cup in Russia, the reports said.
The tournament starts June 14.
In January, van Marwijk replaced Ange Postecoglou, who quit as head coach last November shortly after Australia qualified for Russia.
The 54-year-old Arnold coached the Socceroos for 12 months following the 2006 World Cup.
Arnold's first major assignment would be Australia's Asian Cup
Football Federation Australia has scheduled a Thursday afternoon media conference.
