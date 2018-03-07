Bulls to adhere to NBA rules about resting players, tanking

CHICAGO — Bulls executive vice-president John Paxson says the team will no longer rest Robin Lopez or Justin Holliday after receiving a reminder from the league office about player rest and tanking.

Paxson says the league communicated with the team after the All-Star break about those two players and their diminishing roles. Lopez has missed the last six games and Holliday five of the last six.

Paxson said in a statement to the Chicago Tribune that "after healthy dialogue, the league determined that their situations fall into the 'player rest' policy. We respect the communication and co-operative dialogue with the league and will adhere to their recommendations."

The Bulls have the eighth-worst record in the NBA at 21-42. There are five teams tied with 20 wins right behind them, and Chicago would clearly increase their chances of getting a better draft pick in the NBA lottery if they are able to lose a few games.

___