Czarnik, Blidh each score twice to lead Providence over Laval 6-3

LAVAL, Que. — Austin Czarnik and Anton Blidh had a pair of goals apiece as the Providence Bruins beat the Laval Rocket 6-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Jordan Szwarz scored once and set up two more for the Bruins (35-19-5) while Czarnik tacked on an assist for a three-point night. Colby Cave also scored.

Kerby Rychel led the Rocket (22-29-8) with two goals and Chris Terry had a goal and an assist.

Dan Vladar made 23 saves for Providence. Michael McNiven started in net for Laval and was relieved by Zachary Fucale after allowing three goals on 14 shots in 26:13 of action. Fucale went the rest of the way, stopping 14-of-16 shots.