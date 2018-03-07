Evian Masters increases prize money
PARIS — Evian Championship organizers will increase the prize money at the women's golf major to $4.1 million in 2019.
A first increase of $200,000 will be implemented this year, with an extra $250,000 added from 2019.
Organizers say the increase is aimed at strengthening the event's "position just behind the U.S. Women's Open as the second-largest purse of the five majors in the women's Grand Slam."
The tournament will also move from its current September date to a July date from 2019.
At the inaugural Evian Masters in 2000, players competed for $1.8 million. When the event became a major in 2013, the prize money was increased to $3.25 million.
