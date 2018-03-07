Hanyu to skip figure skating world championships
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Two-time Olympic figure skating gold
Hanyu, who became the first back-to-back Olympic men's figure skating champion in 66 years at last month's Pyeongchang Games, damaged ligaments in his ankle after falling in practice at the NHK trophy in November.
The 23-year-old Japanese skater recovered to successfully defending the title he won at the 2014 Sochi Games.
The world championships will take place in Milan, Italy, from March 21-25.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
-
'Peak' Vancouver? Eviction sparks shaming of Vancouver eatery whose owner soon to be without a home too
-
Some Montrealers wear yellow badges to protest use of Jewish buses in borough