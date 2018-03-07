Love overwhelmed by reaction since revealing panic attack

DENVER — Kevin Love has been overwhelmed by the flurry of positive responses a day after opening up about his struggles with mental health issues.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward said Wednesday before his team played the Denver Nuggets that he's received more than 4,000 messages after writing an essay for The Player's Tribune in which he addressed such things as his panic attack during a game this season and how he's spent most of his life afraid to accept there was something wrong with him.

Love said it was a therapeutic for him to address the topic. He thanked Toronto All-Star DeMar DeRozan for recently acknowledging his bouts of depression. It gave Love the courage to tell his story.