OHL Roundup: Roberts, Holmes lead Firebirds in 7-4 win over Otters

ERIE, Pa. — Connor Roberts and Hunter Holmes each scored twice as the Flint Firebirds downed the Erie Otters 7-4 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ty Dellandrea had a goal and two assists and Riley McCourt and Ethan Keppen also scored for Flint (19-39-5). Jack Wismer had three helpers.

Owen Headrick, Kyle Maksimovich, Emmett Sproule and Gera Poddubnyi supplied the offence for the Otters.

Firebirds goaltender Luke Cavallin turned away 27 shots. Erie's Daniel Murphy made 26 saves.

The Otters went 2 for 4 on the power play while Flint was scoreless on its only chance with the man advantage.

---

COLTS 6 BULLDOGS 3

HAMILTON — Lucas Chiodo scored two goals to pace Barrie past the Bulldogs.

Dmitry Sokolov, Andrei Svechnikov, Zachary Magwood and Aaron Luchuk also scored for the Colts (39-21-3).

Robert Thomas, Justin Lemcke and Isaac Nurse replied for Hamilton (41-17-6).

---

GENERALS 5 FRONTENACS 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Domenico Commisso scored the winner 9:24 into the third period as the Generals topped Kingston.

Serron Noel, Jack Studnicka, Renars Krastenbergs and Matt Brassard also scored for Oshawa (33-27-3).

Gabriel Vilardi, Jason Robertson and Tyler Burnie had goals for the Frontenacs (33-21-9).

---

KNIGHTS 5 STORM 2

LONDON, Ont. — Cole Tymkin scored the eventual winner 17:55 into the third period as the Knights defeated Guelph.

Nathan Dunkley, Evan Bouchard, Alex Formenton and Liam Foudy also scored for London (36-23-4).

Cedric Ralph and Isaac Ratcliffe scored for the Storm (28-26-9).

---