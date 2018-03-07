QMJHL Roundup: Teasdale scores OT winner as Armada edge Voltigeurs

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Joel Teasdale scored his second of the game 53 seconds into overtime to lift the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 4-3 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Anthony Poulin and Luke Henman had the other goals for Blainville-Boisbriand (45-10-7) in regulation.

Nicolas Beaudin, Brandon Skubel and Yvan Mongo provided the offence for the Voltigeurs (40-19-4).

Armada goaltender Emile Samson kicked out 22 shots while Drummondville's Olivier Rodrigue made 19 saves.

Blainville-Boisbriand went 1 for 5 on the power play. The Voltigeurs were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

SEA DOGS 5 ISLANDERS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Ostap Safin scored twice as the Sea Dogs beat Charlottetown.

Alexis Girard, Luke Wilson and Aiden MacIntosh also scored for Saint John (14-38-11).

Nikita Alexandrov, Taylor Egan and Derek Gentile scored for the Islanders (34-23-6).

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 WILDCATS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mathias Laferriere's power-play goal midway through the second period stood as the winner as the Screaming Eagles doubled up Moncton.

Peyton Hoyt, Jordan Ty Fournier and Isiah Campbell supplied the rest of the offence for Cape Breton (29-27-7).

Jack Tucker and James Phelan replied for the Wildcats (25-31-8).

PHOENIX 6 SAGUENEENS 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin and Nicolas Poulin had two goals apiece to lead the Phoenix over Chicoutimi.

Olivier Crete-Belzile and Mathieu Olivier rounded out the offence for Sherbrooke (31-22-11).

Samuel Meisenheimer scored the lone goal for the Sagueneens (26-32-5).

DRAKKAR 6 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Derek Dicaire scored one goal and two assists to lead Baie-Comeau over the Cataractes.

Xavier Bouchard, Samuel Dickner, Simon Chevrier, D'Artagnan Joly and Nathan Legare had the other goals for the Drakkar (27-31-5).

Jason Horvath and Alex Plamondon scored for Shawinigan (30-23-11).

