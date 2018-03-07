Quarterback Ryan Lindley among three players released by Ottawa Redblacks
OTTAWA — American quarterback Ryan Lindley was among three players released Wednesday by the Ottawa Redblacks.
Also let go were linebacker Lamar Louis and defensive back Winston Rose, also both Americans.
Lindley, 28, completed 40-of-81 passes for 391 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions last season, his first with Ottawa. Lindley started two games and also served as the team's short-yardage quarterback, rushing 47 times for 74 yards and five TDs.
Lindley played four seasons in the NFL with Arizona and Indianapolis after being drafted in the sixth round by the Cardinals in 2012.
