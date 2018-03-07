Raiders won't bring long snapper Jon Condo back in 2018
A
A
Share via Email
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders long snapper Jon Condo says the team has told him he won't return in 2018.
Condo said on his Twitter account Wednesday that the Raiders told his agent he won't be back when he becomes a free agent next week.
Condo was initially signed to Oakland's practice squad in 2006 and became the team's long snapper the following season. He played every game over 11 years with the Raiders.
Oakland had signed two long snappers to futures contracts earlier this
The Raiders previously announced that kicker Sebastian Janikowski won't be back next year, meaning there will be no players remaining who were acquired before longtime owner Al Davis died in October 2011.
___
More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Bruce McArthur was previously questioned, released by police in separate incident
-
Sailor tells military court his superior sexually assaulted him in his sleep
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-