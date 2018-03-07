Redskins to give 1987 replacement players Super Bowl rings
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins will present replacement players from 1987 with Super Bowl rings.
Owner Dan Snyder says the replacement players' "contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility." The Virginia General Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday commending the replacement players on the 1987 team.
An exact date for the celebration of the replacement players' contributions is yet to be announced.
