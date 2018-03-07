Tony Yoka given suspended ban over missed doping tests
PARIS — Olympic super heavyweight champion Tony Yoka has been given a suspended one-year ban by the French boxing federation for missing doping tests.
French boxing federation president Andre Martin told L'Equipe newspaper that the governing body's anti-doping commission handed down the sanction after Yoka had three "no-shows" between September 2016 and July 2017.
The 25-year-old Yoka turned professional after winning gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics two years ago.
The French anti-doping agency could ask for a harsher sanction if it considers the French federation's decision too lenient.
Yoka has won his first three professional bouts. He is set to take on his former sparring partner — former French heavyweight champion Cyril Leonet — on April 7 in his next fight.
