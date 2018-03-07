Sports

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 3 N.Y. Rangers 0

Columbus 4 Vegas 1

New Jersey 6 Montreal 4

Boston 6 Detroit 5 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5 Florida 4 (OT)

Minnesota 6 Carolina 2

Nashville 2 Dallas 0

Chicago 2 Colorado 1 (OT)

Anaheim 4 Washington 0

---

AHL

Chicago 5 San Antonio 2

Cleveland 2 San Diego 1 (OT)

---

NBA

Philadelphia 128 Charlotte 114

Toronto 106 Atlanta 90

Washington 117 Miami 113 (OT)

Houston 122 Oklahoma City 112

Dallas 118 Denver 107

Portland 111 New York 87

Golden State 114 Brooklyn 101

New Orleans 121 L.A. Clippers 116

---

