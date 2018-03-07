Tuesday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 3 N.Y. Rangers 0
Columbus 4 Vegas 1
New Jersey 6 Montreal 4
Boston 6 Detroit 5 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5 Florida 4 (OT)
Minnesota 6 Carolina 2
Nashville 2 Dallas 0
Chicago 2 Colorado 1 (OT)
Anaheim 4 Washington 0
AHL
Chicago 5 San Antonio 2
Cleveland 2 San Diego 1 (OT)
NBA
Philadelphia 128 Charlotte 114
Toronto 106 Atlanta 90
Washington 117 Miami 113 (OT)
Houston 122 Oklahoma City 112
Dallas 118 Denver 107
Portland 111 New York 87
Golden State 114 Brooklyn 101
New Orleans 121 L.A. Clippers 116
