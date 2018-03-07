WHL Roundup: Davidson's four points lead Blades over Oil Kings 6-5

SASKATOON — Dawson Davidson scored one goal and set up three more to lead the Saskatoon Blades to a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Braylon Shmyr had the eventual winner on a power play 12:39 into the third period and Michael Farren, Eric Florchuk, Max Gerlach and Josh Paterson also scored for Saskatoon (32-31-3).

Kobe Mohr, Carter Souch, Brett Kemp, Conner McDonald and Colton Kehler supplied the offence for the Oil Kings (19-39-8).

Blades goaltender Nolan Maier turned away 26 shots. Edmonton's Boston Bilous made 30 saves.

Saskatoon went 4 for 7 on the power play while the Oil Kings were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 HURRICANES 0

BRANDON, Man. — Logan Thompson made 32 saves and Ty Lewis had two goals and two assists as the Wheat Kings blanked Lethbridge.

Stelio Mattheos also scored twice for Brandon (35-26-5) and Luka Burzan and Chase Hartje rounded out the offence.

Reece Klassen combined with Logan Flodell for 27 saves for the Hurricanes (32-27-6).

---

PATS 6 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Koby Morrisseau scored twice as Regina defeated the Tigers.

Libor Hajek, Jesse Gabrielle, Emil Oksanen and Josh Mahura also scored for the Pats (36-25-6).

Tyler Preziuso, Henry Rybinski and Mark Rassell responded for Medicine Hat (34-25-8).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 COUGARS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Ty Kolle scored the winner 16:53 into the third period to lift Portland over the Cougars.

Joachim Blichfeld, Reece Newkirk and Skyler McKenzie also scored for the Winterhawks (41-20-5).

Josh Maser, Ethan Browne and Ilijah Colina scored for Prince George (23-35-8).

---

ROYALS 7 CHIEFS 3

VICTORIA — Tanner Kaspick scored a goal and added two assists and Scott Walford had the eventual winner 4:46 into the third period as the Royals beat Spokane.

Braydon Buziak, Dante Hannoun, Noah Gregor, Matthew Phillips and Jeff de Wit also scored for Victoria (37-24-6).

Hudson Elynuik, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Kailer Yamamoto rounded out the offence for the Chiefs (38-22-5).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 AMERICANS 3

KENT, Wash. — Matthew Wedman's goal one minute into the third period stood as the winner as the Thunderbirds edged Tri-City.

Austin Strand, Zack Andrusiak and Nolan Volcan also scored as Seattle (31-25-10) build up a 4-0 lead.

Morgan Geekie, Michael Rasmussen and Sasha Mutala replied for the Americans (32-24-9) in the third period.