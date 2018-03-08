Bengals sign Bucs DT Chris Baker to 1-year deal
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed defensive tackle Chris Baker to a one-year deal on Thursday, their first free agent acquisition on
Baker played with Tampa Bay last season after spending six seasons with Washington and one each with Miami and Denver. The Broncos originally signed him as an undrafted free agent from Hampton.
The ninth-year veteran has started 53 games in the past four seasons. He has 12 career sacks.
He'll get a chance to become part of the Bengals' rotation on the defensive line. The
