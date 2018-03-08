Bills sign defensive end Odighizuwa to 1-year contract
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Defensive end Owa Odighizuwa is getting an opportunity to resume his NFL career by signing a one year-contract with the Buffalo Bills.
Odighizuwa missed all of last season after being cut by New York Giants in August shortly after the NFL suspended him for four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 266 pounds, he was selected by New York in the third-round of the 2015 draft out of UCLA. Odighizuwa played 18 games over two seasons with New York in a backup role and credited with four tackles on
The signing on Thursday comes six days before the NFL's free agency period opens.
