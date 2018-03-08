Celtics forward Jaylen Brown leaves game after hard landing

MINNEAPOLIS — Boston small forward Jaylen Brown left the Celtics' game Thursday night at Minnesota after landing hard on his back following a dunk late in the third quarter.

Brown lost his grip on the rim as he finished the play, falling awkwardly to the court with 1:31 remaining in the period. He stayed down for several minutes, and a stretcher was rushed out. But Brown was eventually able to walk slowly to the locker room on his own, and the crowd at Target Center gave him a standing ovation.

The Celtics ruled Brown out for the rest of the game and announced he was being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms.

Brown had 14 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes for the Celtics, who led 86-74 after three quarters. LeBron James of the rival Cleveland Cavaliers tweeted he was praying for Brown .

