Conner sets the target for Tiger at Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Three days after Corey Conners thought he would have the week off, he set the pace at the Valspar Championship with a 4-under 67.

The Canadian rookie showed up Monday to go through qualifying for the tournament, shot a 71 to miss out and then was told he got in as an alternate. Conners took it from there with a clean round on a windy day at Innisbrook. His only blemish was a bogey from the bunker on his final hole at No. 9.