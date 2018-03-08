Couples withdraws from Toshiba Classic because of back pain
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Fred Couples withdrew from the Toshiba Classic because of back pain Thursday, a day before the start of play in the PGA Tour Champions event.
The 58-year-old Couples won the tournament in 2010 and 2014 and lives in the area.
Long hampered by back problems, Couples hasn't played a tournament since tying for sixth in January in Hawaii in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. The Hall of Famer has 13 victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning 15 times on the PGA Tour.
