Derek Stepan scores late goal, lifts Coyotes over Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER — Derek Stepan scored late the third period and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Clayton Keller assisted on the winning goal and scored one himself for the improving Coyotes (21-34-11), who are 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Backup Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves in place of starter Antti Raanta, who missed the game due to injury.

Jussi Jokinen scored for the Canucks (25-33-9), who have lost four of their past five games.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots for the Canucks.

Keller entered the night fourth in the rookie-scoring race with 48 points, seven points back of Vancouver's Brock Boeser, who will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his back Monday in win over the New York Islanders. Boeser is second to Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (69 points) with 29 goals and 55 points.

Vancouver looked to have scored first shorthanded during an Arizona 5-on-3. With Daniel Sedin and Darren Archibald in the box, Brandon Sutter sprung loose on a breakaway and appeared to go top corner on Kuemper. But further review revealed the puck had hit the crossbar.

Just as Sedin's penalty expired, Markstrom made an incredible glove save on an Oliver Ekman-Larsson shot, but the goalie couldn't control the puck and Keller picked it out from under defenceman Alex Edler to score at 18:20.

On delayed Arizona penalty, and Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker for almost a full minute, Jokinen scored his first for Vancouver with a one-timer off a corner feed from Brendan Leipsic. That tied it 1-1 with a 15-7 shot advantage for the Coyotes after the first period.

Arizona had the majority of chances in an uneventful second period, with the Canucks mustering only four shots on goal to the Coyotes' nine. Vancouver's Jake Virtanen missed on a wide open net. At the other end Coyotes veteran Brad Richardson hit the post on a partial breakaway.

Tyler Motte, alone at the side of the net, missed a glorious chance to put Vancouver ahead early in the third period, as Nick Cousins deflected his shot to keep it 1-1. Motte got another chance from the slot, but Kuemper made the save.

The Coyotes dominated the shot clock and finally solved Markstrom with less than a minute to play. Keller found Stepen in the slot and he buried it past Markstrom to avoid overtime.